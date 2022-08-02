Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is finally opening soon: The Peri Peri Shack.

This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.

The Peri Peri Shack will celebrate its soft opening starting Wednesday, August 3, the brand tells Dished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE PERI PERI SHACK (@theperiperishack)

Folks will be able to head to the 6691 Hastings Street Burnaby restaurant and enjoy the shack’s menu centred around Portuguese-style chicken.

There will also be Cheesecake Factory Bakery desserts up for order.

Patrons can dine-in or order through third party delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Skip The Dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE PERI PERI SHACK (@theperiperishack)

Starting tomorrow the Burnaby location will be open from 11 am to 11 pm and it will be open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Peri Peri Shack — Burnaby

Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram