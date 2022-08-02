Tim Hortons has just launched an entirely new concept in several of its stores in China.

The group that operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in China has just opened a new express concept in China’s largest convenience store chain: Easy Joy.

Opening in three of the super popular Chinese convenience stores in Beijing’s Central Business District are the Tims Express coffee shops, “a compact and efficient footprint that integrates easily into Easy Joy stores.”

This new store format is also an effort to exhibit “Tims China’s signature welcoming design.”

“We are collaborating closely with Easy Joy in store design and product research & development to offer customers a convenient and premium coffee experience through this new model,” said Robin Zhou, general manager of Tims China’s North China Region, in a press release.

This is the first step in what is hopefully a much larger expansion for this new Tim Hortons concept in Easy Joy stores.

“We are excited to open these Tims Express stores in Beijing and look forward to future growth within Easy Joy’s vast network of more than 27,800 convenience stores,” added Zhou.

This news comes just a few days after Tim Hortons was bashed online after offering a measly settlement for violating Canadians’ privacy.