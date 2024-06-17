Earlier this year, The Parlour Yaletown was forced to close its doors after a fire. Now, the restaurant has announced that it is officially open again.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service responded to a restaurant fire in the 1000 block of Hamilton on April 4. More than a half-dozen fire trucks were spotted on the scene.

Parlour soon took to Instagram to say it’d be closed “due to unforeseen circumstances” and would notify guests of a reopening day as soon as possible. And now that day has officially come.

“After months of hard work, our Vancouver location is finally open and accepting walk-ins this week!” the restaurant shared on Instagram. “Thank you to our amazing staff for their patience and loyalty during the renovation process. And thank you to our community of patrons for the continuous love and support.”

On Parlour’s menu, you can find anything from light bites to share plates to satisfying deli-style sandwiches. And how could we not mention the pizza?

The location opens its doors starting at noon on June 17.

Address: 1011 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

