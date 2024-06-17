Much-loved coffee chain Artigiano has opened a new location in Yaletown, and starting today, June 17, it will transform into a full-service aperitivo bar.

Open from Sunday to Thursday from 5 to 10 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 5 to 11 pm, Artigiano said this “new direction of the iconic local coffee brand will offer a European oasis in the heart of the city, and the Yaletown location will serve as the brand’s new flagship.”

“This is the future of Artigiano, and Yaletown is the perfect location to kickstart this exciting new direction for the brand,” said Dean Shillington, president and owner of Artigiano. “We wanted to ensure that we channelled an Italian aperitivo atmosphere with great drinks, light snacks, and a fun ambiance for our guests to enjoy right in the heart of their city. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to enjoy a daytime coffee or an evening drink.”

During the day, guests can still expect to find an assortment of coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. But come evening, the spot will transform into an Italian-inspired bar.

Expect Italian wines and cocktails, such as Espresso Martinis made with Arigiano Private Reserve espresso, alongside other drinks like its Aperol Spritz with Earl Grey Sour made with Artigiano’s tea.

As for food, you can expect light snacks like hand-stretched pizza, charcuterie boards, risotto, and lemon sorbet served in a frozen lemon.

The new concept will feature eight seats at the bar alongside seven high-top and seven low tables.

Artigiano Bar

Address: 126 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

