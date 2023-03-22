A new cafe and wine bar is opening soon in Metro Vancouver: The One Sixty.

The Port Moody destination for elevated casual eats and sips will feature wines from around the globe. It’s brought to us by owners Adam Crandall and Laurie Horvath, both Tri-City residents.

It will be located at 3141 Murray Street, which can be found just steps away from the new-ish sweet spot Elmo Baking Co.

The concept tells Dished it will offer patrons a warm and approachable atmosphere with seating for 90 inside and eventually, another 45 on the patio once that is open.

Folks who step into the 2,600 sq ft space can expect seasonal share plates made with local ingredients from Chef Dan Bilanovic.

For drinks, expect BC and international wines, wine flights, wine on tap, classic cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic options too.

The One Sixty tells us it’s aiming to open near the end of March or early April.

We’ll keep you posted on more details and an opening date once there’s more to share. Stay tuned!

The One Sixty

Address: 3141 Murray Street, Port Moody

Instagram