Everything we tried at our sneak peek of the Zellers Diner menu (PHOTOS)

Zellers is reopening this week and there’s a whole other reason to get excited for opening day: the Zellers Diner is back, but this time, on wheels.

Due to popular demand, the retail chain will be rolling out Zellers Diner food trucks in Ontario and Alberta at various locations on opening day for one day only.

Get ready for a taste of nostalgia because you’ll soon be able to order your favourite Zellers Diner food.

Daily Hive got the chance to not only shop at the store but also try mini versions of some of the menu items.

First up: the fries and gravy.

Topped with a house gravy, this dish was certainly lighter than poutine. The fries were crispy but even the softer bits added a different texture. It’s a simple dish, but it’s easy to see why it’s a Zellers staple. For $3 per order, it simply can’t miss.

We also tried the Chicken Fingers ($7), and you’re given a choice between plum or barbecue sauce. To be honest, the chicken fingers, which come with five pieces per order, were pretty standard, so the sauce definitely helps.

Proof that you can’t mess with a classic: Zellers’ Grilled Cheese was another must-try. For $3, you get mild cheddar cheese between two slices of buttered white bread. Simple and delicious.

Finally, we tried a smaller version of the Big Z Burger, and honestly, we could’ve easily eaten more than one… or five.

The Angus beef patties are served on a sesame bun and come with a thick slice of pickle. Despite not being a pickle fan, this one complemented the burger well and added the perfect crispy texture to an otherwise melt-in-your-mouth burger.

The winners: the Grilled Cheese and the Big Z Burger. Will we go back? For sure. So here’s hoping that the Zellers Diner food truck becomes a regular thing.

For those who want to line up before the 10 am store opening, each location will have a DJ on-site and there will be giveaways after 8 am.

Here’s where you can find the food trucks along with Zellers’ opening dates:

Alberta

March 23: Calgary’s Sunridge Mall and Edmonton’s Kingsway Garden Mall

March 25: Medicine Hat Shopping Mall

Ontario

March 23: Scarborough Town Centre and Ottawa’s Rideau Centre

March 24: Ottawa’s St. Laurent Shopping Centre and London’s White Oaks Mall

March 25: Kingston’s Cataraqui Town Centre, Cambridge Centre, and Mississauga’s Erin Mills Town Centre

March 26: Burlington Mall and St. Catharines’ Pen Centre Shopping Plaza