"HOLY S**T!!!": Canadians freak out over Shake Shack coming to Canada

Mar 22 2023, 2:49 pm
Shake Shack is officially coming to Canada, finally answering the question Canadians have been asking for years.

Yes, prayers have been answered, and fast food fans are shouting from the Twitter rooftops.

The excitement is expected. Canadians have long called for the famous American chain to set up shop north of the US border.

People have even gone so far as to travel down south exclusively to get their hands on ShackBurgers, Bacon Cheese Fries, and Frozen Custard from the brand.

So, it’s no surprise that people are “disproportionately excited” about this news.

Others are happy that their dreams are finally coming true.

“Shake shack coming to canada i used to dream of days like this 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” tweeted one person.

Some have high expectations for the Canadian Shake Shack.

While others are skeptical.

And one Twitter user is ready for the American franchise trifecta in Canada to be complete.

The original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, and now, the brand operates 440 locations.

This includes over 290 restaurants in 32 US States and the District of Columbia, and over 150 international locations in places such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, and more.

And this long list will soon include a flagship location in Toronto.

To prepare for the arrival, familiarize yourself with the most popular menu items at Shake Shack.

With files from Hanna McLean.

