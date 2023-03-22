"HOLY S**T!!!": Canadians freak out over Shake Shack coming to Canada

Here Now/Shutterstock | The Art of Pics/Shutterstock

Shake Shack is officially coming to Canada, finally answering the question Canadians have been asking for years.

Shake Shack in Canada when pic.twitter.com/YhoClELYeD — Big Sister General (@jfdeux) March 8, 2023

Yes, prayers have been answered, and fast food fans are shouting from the Twitter rooftops.

SHAKE SHACK IS COMING TO CANADA HOLY SHIT!!!! — nab ❀ (@shubblehearts) March 22, 2023

The excitement is expected. Canadians have long called for the famous American chain to set up shop north of the US border.

People have even gone so far as to travel down south exclusively to get their hands on ShackBurgers, Bacon Cheese Fries, and Frozen Custard from the brand.

So, it’s no surprise that people are “disproportionately excited” about this news.

I am disproportionately excited about Shake Shack coming to Toronto. — Sarah Kurchak (@fodderfigure) March 22, 2023

Shake Shack coming to Canada finallllly — Terry Flips🚀 (@fenixconnexion) March 22, 2023

Others are happy that their dreams are finally coming true.

“Shake shack coming to canada i used to dream of days like this 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” tweeted one person.

Shake shack coming to canada i used to dream of days like this 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — A (@aIgerienne) March 22, 2023

I COULD PASS OUT! AHHH I cant wait to see where and GO GO GO!! 😀 https://t.co/83O9RUhpQc — Adorable Fluff (@AFNM_93) March 22, 2023

Some have high expectations for the Canadian Shake Shack.

Canadian McDonald’s is better than American McDonald’s, our chick-fil-a is also better. This Canadian shake shack better rock my socks off. — hot girl zo (@zxsmithh) March 22, 2023

While others are skeptical.

Shake Shack isn’t that great. I hate to be that guy, but the US chains that come to Canada don’t bring the same magic. Maybe it’s something in the air, but it’s not the same. — RobDogMillionaire (@TheRobDawg) March 22, 2023

And one Twitter user is ready for the American franchise trifecta in Canada to be complete.

Toronto got Shake Shack and Chic Fil A now. Give us In&Out and I’m straight that’s the perfect amount of American assimilation — First bad nigga (@MuchoTV2) March 22, 2023

The original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, and now, the brand operates 440 locations.

This includes over 290 restaurants in 32 US States and the District of Columbia, and over 150 international locations in places such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, and more.

And this long list will soon include a flagship location in Toronto.

To prepare for the arrival, familiarize yourself with the most popular menu items at Shake Shack.

With files from Hanna McLean.