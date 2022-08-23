It’s been one year and a day since Land & Sea quietly opened its doors in south Kerrisdale, and if you haven’t tried it yet, you should make a point to do so.

We admit we were late to the party with this one, but after our visit, we can assure you making a reservation is worth the experience.

The concept is brought to us by Chef Kevin Lin and creative designer Steph Wan.

During its launch, the duo told Dished Vancouver patrons who stepped into the 1864 W 57th Avenue eatery could expect dishes inspired by traditional Japanese flavours and made using modern West Coast techniques, and that’s exactly what we got.

With a menu of bites inspired by Lin’s experimental cooking style, every dish that arrives is truly unique and definitely photo-worthy to boot.

The picture-perfect vibes apply to the cocktails at Land & Sea too, so we recommend grabbing an Uber here so you can really indulge.

From the Truffle Gin Martini (yes, topped with real deal truffles) to the deliciously-smoky negroni and everything in between, this spot has a strong drink program to explore.

It would take a couple of visits to get through it all, at least, it would if you wanted to remember it the next day.

If you’d prefer to let the bar do the “driving,” as we often do, opt for the “Don’t Worry About It,” aka a dealer’s choice creation you didn’t know you needed until the first sip.

When it comes to eats, there are a couple of things we’d recommend ensuring you get, especially if we’re talking bounty of the sea for a minute.

The Ora King Salmon Soba is arguably the main signature dish here.

It’s made with chilled green tea soba, creamy sesame ponzu, yuzu tobiko, and ikura, and plated to perfection.

Another can’t miss? The Chili Crab. It’s a combo of Dungeness crab and snow crab ravioli, sweet tomato chili sauce, soft shell crab tempura, and tobiko.

For land proteins, the Grilled Pork Tomahawk with karashi mustard peppercorn and pepperonata is a show-stopper.

And that’s saying something as the also-stellar A5 Miyazaki Wagyu and Wagyu Beef Carpaccio fall in the same category on the menu.

The Wagyu Bolognese tasted like pure comfort.

Made with Brant Lake Wagyu beef, blistered cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, chitarra, this dish was hearty and we’d definitely order it again.

If there’s room, finish your meal here with a Sticky Toffee Pudding, Strawberry Lemon Panna Cotta, or some rotating artisan gelato from local micro-batch treat maker, Passione Gelato Artigianale.

Overall Land & Sea felt like a proper celebration spot, especially considering three birthdays were happening around us during our meal (clearly, we weren’t the only ones getting those vibes).

There’s even the option to book the private, cozy wine cellar room at the back of the restaurant for folks to enjoy a meal to remember in.

You can find Land & Sea open from Tuesday to Sunday at 5 pm.

Land & Sea Restaurant & Bar

Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-263-0155

Instagram