One of Vancouver’s biggest vegan stars is set to open their first brick-and-mortar location: To Live For Bakery.

Vegan food blogger and business owner Erin Ireland will open her new bakery in East Vancouver on Saturday, November 19, Daily Hive has learned.

On opening weekend, Saturday and Sunday, they’ll be open from 10 am to 5 pm, and then starting Monday, they will begin their regular hours of 7 am to 5 pm daily.

Soon, you’ll be able to get whole cakes, bread, pastries and more. We’re particularly looking forward to the sourdough bread, croissants, cinnamon buns, scones, muffins, brownies, Nanaimo bars, carrot cake, and cupcakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by To Live For Bakery (@tolivefor.bakery)

Ireland previously told Dished this new Nanaimo Street outpost will serve as a “forever home” for the bakery and will help with wholesale demand.

Founded 12 years ago, To Live For (formerly To Die For) has operated as an independently owned business out of a commissary kitchen supplying over 150 cafes and shops in the Lower Mainland with treats.

Now, this 1,800-square-foot space will serve as To Live For’s production kitchen and retail cafe. Guests can expect seats for up to 18 folks where they can enjoy coffee, baked goods, and an expanded product line.

For additional products, think sourdough bread, croissants, cinnamon buns, scones, muffins, brownies, Nanaimo bars, carrot cake, cupcakes, cake pops, and more.

“I’m the type of person who will travel (far) for a really special bite, and I’m excited to create those memorable experiences for people here in this amazing East Van neighbourhood,” says Ireland.

The space will feature a glass wall where customers can view bakery staff putting the finishing touches on drool-worthy treats. There will also be a cake fridge with reasonably priced grab ‘n-go cakes that can be personalized on the spot.

Additionally, dessert lovers will be able to pre-order custom cakes for pick-up.

The bread and pastry program here will be led by To Live For’s General Manager, Thibault Champel, a pastry chef who trained in Montpellier, France.

On top of all those morsels, the bakery will offer dairy-free soft-serve. In partnership with gelato master Salvatore Boccarossa, Ireland says she aims to create the “best, creamiest, non-dairy soft serve in Canada.”

The bakery opens to the public on Saturday, November 19.

To Live For Bakery

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Hours: 7 am to 5 pm daily

Instagram

With files from Dished Staff.