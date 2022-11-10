Where to find the best mochi treats in and around Vancouver

Vancouver is well known for its outstanding Asian food, and its desserts are no exception; sweets lovers can find anything from melon buns to sweet cracker snacks across the Lower Mainland.

Out of all Japanese sweets, mochi — a sweet cake made of pounded rice — might be the most popular.

Those looking for the best mochi in the city are in for an embarrassment of riches, as there is no end to Japanese bakeries and cafes.

Dished has compiled a list of the best places to find mochi masterpieces in and around the city, from ice cream stuffed mochi to irresistible mochi muffins and everything in between.

Rice Holic is a Taiwanese food kiosk located inside Richmond’s Admiralty Centre. This spot serves main dishes like fried rice and noodles, but the one-of-a-kind item that draws the crowds is its giant mango-filled mochi.

The huge mango mochi treat has been incredibly popular among local food bloggers, many of which have already shared videos of their own experiences with the unique treat.

Address: (inside Admiralty Centre) Unit 2178, 8700 McKim Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-238-5586

Kanadell is a formerly order-only bakery that opened its first brick-and-mortar in December 2020 and has since been offering some of the best Japanese confectioneries in Vancouver. While you’ll find everything from dorayaki pancakes to ornate Christmas cakes within its walls, the mochi treats are to die for. The mini mochi bites come in flavours like earl grey and sesame, and the more ambitious mochi cakes are full-sized desserts with fillings like red bean.

Address: 3596 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5969

This charming East Van cafe offers a Japanese breakfast bento every morning and creatively flavoured lattes galore, but the main attraction is definitely its mochi offerings. It specializes in a unique treat its calls mochi muffins, which combine delicious mochi with a gooey muffin texture. The muffins come in authentic flavours like matcha and hojicha, but skeptics will be glad to be able to order mainstays like chocolate and espresso as well.

Occasionally it’ll also offer a special on daifuku, which is mochi stuffed with fillings like strawberry and red bean, straight from the island of Fukuoka.

Address: 2007 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6276

If you know, you know: Crystal Mall, just outside of Metrotown in Burnaby, is the place to go for some of the best and most authentic East Asian food outside of Richmond. Anyone making the trek to this mini-mall will not be disappointed in its food court options, and those with a sweet tooth will be happy to know it offers a few spots for dessert lovers to get their fix.

Our personal favourite is Yogost, just outside the mall’s main building. Its unique contribution to the world of mochi is the mochi yogurt, which combines its delicious frozen yogurt and bite-sized pieces of mochi, with creative flavours like mango-coconut and Oreo. You’ve never had mochi like this before.

Address: 4560 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-5801

Located on Robson steps from the downtown core, Konbiniya on Robson is a hotspot for Japanese treats, as well as groceries and made-to-order crepes. Named in honour of the convenience stores that can be found on every corner in Japan, this specialty shop offers everything from stuffed mochi to larger mochi rice cakes and kuzumochi, which is mochi made from wheat starch.

Its offerings rotate each season, so be sure to check in multiple times throughout the year to make sure you can get a taste of all its mochi items.

Address: 1238 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-3634

It’s right there in the name: this is a must-try destination for delicious mochi. Its specialty is the mochi donut, which they may or may not have invented — either way, it’s a match made in heaven. The flavours are just as creative as the donuts themselves, from purple ube to a seasonal pumpkin spice mochi. It also offers a few options to wash the treats down, including strawberry milk and sweetened Vietnamese iced coffee.

Mochi lovers can find the shop in the Marpole neighbourhood, or at its stall in the Richmond Night Market during the summer.

Address: 8811 Laurel St #107, Vancouver

Phone: 604-764-7890

If you’re not taking a day trip to Richmond for a taste of the best Asian sweets in the city, what are you doing? It’s tough to narrow down the best mochi in Vancouver’s sister city, but J.Sweets in Golden Village is definitely in the conversation for the mochi crown. This tiny bakery’s claim to fame is its mochi cream, which is mochi filled with frozen fresh cream straight from Japan. Flavours range from sweet, like strawberry shortcake and caramel macchiato, to more savoury, like sweet potato and black sesame.

While you’re there, don’t miss out on their other goodies, like the artisan wagashi (Japanese sweets) from Minamoto Kitchoan.

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way #2500, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-6615

We’ve been big fans of Holy Mochi’s menu for a while. The brand teases drool-worthy small-batch donuts in varieties like Strawberry Pocky, Cookies & Cream, Milk n Cereal, Matcha Green Tea, and Earl Grey, to name a few.

You can find Holy Mochi’s donuts weekly at select Blenz shops for “Mochi Monday” from November 7 until December. Folks can also preorder and pick up treats at several locations in Metro Vancouver.

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright