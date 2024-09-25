Thanksgiving 2024: Where to find take-home meals in Vancouver

Thanksgiving weekend is nearly upon us, and you know what that means: it’s time to eat and drink. And for those who want to avoid spending the entire weekend in the kitchen, there are some great to-go meals available in and around Vancouver.

So whether you’re grabbing a feast to feed an army or a dinner for two, here are some great to-go Thanksgiving meals in Vancouver.

Looking for some good dine-in options? We’ve got a list for that too.

Enjoy tasty eats like arugula and radicchio salad and sweet rolls, maple bourbon glazed Hallmark Farm turkey (with all the fixings like roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spiced apple and cranberry sauce, and Lazy Gourmet’s signature gravy), and a chocolate pumpkin tart for dessert.

Cost: Lunch is $38 per person (minimum of 10 guests), and dinner is $46 per person (minimum of six guests)

Order by: October 7

This meal will feed eight to ten people and is packed with Thanksgiving classics, such as a maple butter-based whole roasted turkey, roasted potatoes, apricot, chestnut, and panettone stuffing, roasted butternut squash salad, sage gravy, pumpkin pie, and so much more.

Cost: $350 + tax

Order by: October 6

Honey Salt is once again offering a delicious takeout dinner that can serve six to eight people. It features tasty items like herb-roasted Rossdown Farms turkey with pan gravy and cranberry sauce. Additionally, you’ll get sides like sourdough stuffing, crispy Brussels sprouts, and much more. For dessert, dig into a pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Wine options are also available for purchase.

Cost: $395

Order by: October 10

Indulge in a Thanksgiving feast from the Blue Hat Bakery-Café at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts. The menu includes rosemary and sage-brined and roasted turkey breast, turkey leg roulade, buttermilk mashed potatoes, orange-whiskey cranberry sauce, two four-inch pumpkin pies with chantilly cream, and much more.

Cost: $135 per two servings

Order by: October 11 before 3 pm

Luigi and Sons is serving up a 48-hour brined turkey from Skye Hi Farms with all the fixings. If turkey isn’t quite your style, they also are offering a roast dinner with bone-in Angus reserve prime rib roast.

Cost: Turkey dinner starting at $329.99, roast dinner starting at $299.99

Order by: October 9

The Greek is offering a special dinner for two this Thanksgiving including 1lb of juicy and tender boneless turkey thigh buttterflied and roasted alongside fan-favourite sides like stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, potatoes, rice, and seasonal vegetables. This is available at only $50 for two people, or $75 for a three-course dinner with Greek salad and baklava.

Cost: $50, or $75 for three-course dinner

Order by: October 10

Rosie’s is bringing back its complete Thanksgiving meal set. Enough to feed eight to 10 people, this meal includes a 7 to 9 kg smoked and sugar-brined turkey, smoked mac and cheese, cornbread, and plenty more.

Cost: $295

Order by: October 11 before 5 pm

In addition to its in-person Thanksgiving dinner, Belgard is also offering take-home kits with all of your classic offerings.

Cost: $45 per person

Order by: October 9

Whether you’re feeding an army or doing a smaller Thanksgiving, H Tasting Lounge has a special meal for you. The take-home set includes a butter and herb roasted turkey, creamy Yukon gold mashed potatoes, apple and brioche stuffing, maple-glazed root vegetables, roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, rosemary brioche rolls, and a pumpkin butterscotch pie for dessert.

Cost: Whole roasted turkey dinner $399 (feeds eight to 10), individual meals $59 per person (minimum of two people)

Order by: October 10 before noon

Those looking for a plant-based feast are in luck. Truffles Fine Foods is offering both a traditional turkey and plant-based Thanksgiving dinner to feed four. The star of the turkey dinner is, of course, a roasted carved turkey with thyme-scented gravy and cranberry sauce (and all the fixings, of course). At the same time, the plant-based variety features a roast vegetable loaf with cranberry glaze (and plenty of tasty sides).

Cost: $180 for turkey dinner, $160 for plant-based dinner

Order by: October 7 before noon

Returning for its 12th year, enjoy a safe-roasted turkey with all the traditional festive fixings, such as maple-glazed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts with toasted almonds and dried apricot chestnut stuffing.

Cost: $309 for a half-size package for five to six people, $449 for a full-size package for ten to twelve people

This Thanksgiving feast for four features all the classic holiday bites, including turkey, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, an autumn vegetable medley, sage, apple and sausage stuffing, and more.

Cost: $280

Alouette is serving up a tasty turkey dinner for six to eight guests. The dinner features a whole roasted herb-brushed turkey, salsa verde, bourbon gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, wild rice and bacon stuffing, honey-glazed baby carrots, forno-roasted Brussels sprouts, and more.

Cost: $395

Order by: October 4

Enjoy a feast for either four to five people or eight to 10 people that includes a slow-roasted free-range Fraser Valley turkey, buttermilk mashed potatoes, honey spiced carrots, and plenty of other sides and sauces.

Cost: $315 for four to five people, $519 for eight to 10 people

Order by: October 8

Enjoy a turkey dinner for two or a feast fit for eight to 10 people courtesy of Glove @ YVR. You’ll receive all your turkey day favourites like a Fraser Valley slow-roasted turkey with all of your favourite sides.

Cost: $129 for turkey for two, $469 for turkey for eight to 10 people

Order by: October 11 before 3 pm

Chef Alex Chen has curated a special take-home Thanksgiving meal featuring brined and sage roasted turkey breast and slow-roasted legs, Madeira-scented giblet gravy, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, and more.

Cost: For four people, cold deboned is $295, and hot deboned is $345

For eight people, cold deboned is $465, and hot deboned is $515

