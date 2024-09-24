Those who frequent Burnaby’s Korea Town Centre are likely familiar with all of its incredible food offerings, including a special food stall that sells Korean waffles and pancakes.

It closed for the season in April 2024 but is now gearing up to open once again.

Kim’s Korean Waffles and Pancakes serves up two different snacks: waffles (bungeoppang) and pancakes (hotteok).

The waffles are Korean-style, made in the shape of a fish (not to be confused with the similarly shaped Japanese taiyaki) and filled with your choice of red bean, custard, or savoury mixed vegetables.

The pancakes, on the other hand, are served either sweet (with brown sugar and cinnamon) or savoury (with a vegetable medley).

The menu may be small, but that just means each item has been perfected.

Over the many years that the business has been in operation, it has changed names a few times – from Kim’s Food to Five Loves Two Fish International to Korean Pancakes – but it’s always been in the same location.

Kim’s Korean Waffles and Pancakes opens on October 1 and is only open during the fall, winter, and early spring months. These waffles and pancakes are made right in front of customers’ very eyes, making for the perfect warm winter treat.

With files from Daryn Wright

Address: 4501 North Road, Burnaby

Phone: 778-300-7673

