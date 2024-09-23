FoodFood Events

Marco Ovies
Sep 23 2024, 10:25 pm
Dine Out Vancouver is slated to return in 2025 for its 23rd year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place from January 22 to February 9, 2025, the popular annual fest (Canada’s largest food and drink festival) typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

Dine Out Vancouver gives locals the opportunity to experience dinners at Vancouver restaurants, from fine dining to family-friendly and everything in between.

As a delicious bonus, many destinations normally offer special lunch menus as well.

Stay tuned for the full list of participating eateries and more details.

Dine Out Vancouver 2025

When: January 22 to February 9, 2025
Where: Participating restaurants in and around Vancouver

