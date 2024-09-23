Thanksgiving weekend is nearly upon us, and you know what that means: time to eat and drink.

For those who don’t want to spend the entire day in the kitchen, there are always a ton of places to head for delicious, festive offerings in Vancouver this time of year.

From classic turkey offerings to upscale multi-course feasts, here are some great spots to dine in for Thanksgiving dinner in Vancouver.

Enjoy waterfront views alongside delicious West Coast cuisine. The menu features plenty of seasonal flavours, including butternut squash soup, warm beet salad, pumpkin pie cheesecake, and a turkey main course featuring classically prepared local turkey (with both white and dark meat), savoury thyme stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, and roasted root.

When: October 13 and 14

Time: Starting at 5 pm

Where: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: $55 per person, individual items available à la carte

Belgard Kitchen is hosting its 9th annual Family Dinner at the restaurant, inviting guests to either come solo and meet new people or bring their friends and family. The meal will be served family-style, featuring items like rosemary and goat cheese bread pudding, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, a house-made dessert (TBA), and turkey two ways (stuffed and rolled breast and confit legs with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce).

When: October 14

Where: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $50 per person

Head over to Bacchus for a delectable three-course Turkey dinner with all the traditional trimmings and live piano entertainment. Those who also celebrate American Thanksgiving are in luck because Bacchus will be hosting this dinner on November 28.

When: October 13, 14, and November 28

Time: 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: $85 per person, $55 per child aged 12 and under

Enjoy an indulgent three-course traditional turkey dinner featuring your choice of appetizer and main course (main courses include slow-roasted Fraser Valley Turkey, miso-glazed sablefish, and porcini mushroom ravioli) and pumpkin tiramisu for dessert.

When: October 11 to 14

Time: 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $79 per person, $40 per child 12 and under

Gather your ten closest friends and family and dig into an oven-roasted Fraser Valley turkey (which will be showcased before carving), autumn field greens, kale and quinoa salad, Yukon mashed potatoes, brioche sage stuffing, herb-crusted carrots, Brussels sprouts, French beans, orange cranberry relish, pan gravy, and a deep-dish cinnamon apple pie.

If your Thanksgiving is a bit smaller, you can enjoy its Lunch and Dinner features. These are available as a three-course meal and feature options such as a traditional turkey dinner, pecan herb Pacific salmon, and turkey, gruyere, and bacon on cranberry sourdough. You can also grab your favourite items à-la-carte.

When: October 7 to 14 (10 people Thanksgiving dinner is held only from October 12 to 14)

Where: 1133 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $57 per person or $475 + tax for a 10-person dinner, additional people $57.50 each

Pier 7 is serving up a tasty three-course Thanksgiving dinner with plenty of classic options like confit turkey breasts, braised bison short rib risotto, pumpkin crème caramel, and apple and caramel galette.

When: October 13 and 14

Time: Starting at 5 pm

Where: 25 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver

Cost: $65 per person

This three-course Thanksgiving dinner features starters like smoked salmon bisque, mains like slow-roasted Fraser Valley turkey and Haida Gwaii halibut, and desserts like chocolate pumpkin cake.

When: October 13 to 14

Where: 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $58 per person

Arc is holding its famous bottomless brunch featuring a Thanksgiving makeover (think its much-loved turkey skillet, making a return due to popular demand). If brunch isn’t your style, you can also enjoy a classic three-course Thanksgiving dinner (or do both; we can’t stop you).

When: October 13 and 14

Time: Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, dinner from 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Brunch is $65 per person, $32 for children 6-12, and kids under five eat free. Dinner is $89 per person, $45 for children 6-12, and kids under five eat free.

Head over to Botanist for Executive Chef Hecton Lagunas’ three-course brunch. This includes holiday carvery favourites like oven-roasted lamb leg, prime rib, and ham, as well as other signature brunch classics. You’ll also receive a welcome glass of sparkling wine and a handcrafted Botanist Bar cocktail.

When: October 12 to 14

Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $89 per person

Showcase Restaurant is offering a delicious three-course dinner featuring traditional roast turkey, porcini mushroom cannelloni, and panko-crusted pork loin schnitzel. And who can forget a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert?

When: October 13 to 14

Where: 1122 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $65 per person, $35 per child nine and under

