"She is welcome here": Teen hugs Meghan Markle as Duchess receives hate online (VIDEO)

Meghan Markle shared a warm embrace with a teenager on Saturday, a stark difference from the hate the Duchess of Sussex has been receiving online in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Two days after the Queen’s death, members of the royal family including Markle, her husband Prince Harry, and the newly titled Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate went on a surprise walkabout at Windsor Castle where thousands gathered to pay respects.

As Markle went along the barricade greeting the crowd and gathering flowers and gifts for the Queen, one mourning teenager asked to give her a hug. She chatted with CNN about the sweet gesture.

“We were just waiting for her to come and she came near me and asked my name and how my day was, how long I was waiting,” the 14-year-old told CNN reporter Scott McLean. “I asked her if I could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now.”

As for why she wanted to give Markle a hug?

The teenager told CNN that she looked up to Markle in some ways and that “it just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

McLean asked the girl why she felt sympathy for Markle and whether it was because of the Queen’s passing or the Duchess’ complicated relationship with the royal family.

“I guess both. It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together,” said the teenager. “I just wanted to show her that she’s welcome here and wanted to hug her after everything that’s happened.”

“Oh my gosh, I was not expecting them to be there.” CNN’s @scottmclean caught up with the girl who got a hug from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. She said she wanted to show the Duchess that “she is welcome here…” pic.twitter.com/kENrdqpNDS — Connect the World (@CNNConnect) September 11, 2022

While Markle received the welcoming hug IRL, the discussions about her online have been less than kind.

#GoHomeMeghanMarkle has been trending on Twitter with haters accusing the Duchess of spreading lies about the Queen and making “her final years a misery.”

Meghan Markle’s own father nearly died of a stroke and she hasn’t even bothered to call or see him…watching her swan around Windsor shaking hands pretending to be sad after making the Queen’s final years a misery is sickening.#GoHomeMeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/iMSL4YAmAw — The Sylvester Synopsis (@SylvSynopsis) September 10, 2022



As of Monday morning, supporters of Markle have begun taking over the hashtag, pointing out that the continued hate towards the Duchess is rooted in racism.

“Put the mirror to your face and call this hatred of [Meghan Markle] what it is, racism,” tweeted one user.

The British public never ceases to amaze me at their continued reaffirmation of their racist histories and roots in oppression. Put the mirror to your face and call this hatred of MM what it is, racism. #GoHomeMeghanMarkle — manny santos (@8__ANGEL) September 12, 2022

“#GoHomeMeghanMarkle yet if she had stayed home, people would [be] attacking her for not supporting Prince Harry… This woman can’t win,” tweeted another supporter.

#GoHomeMeghanMarkle yet if she had stayed home, people would attacking her for not supporting Prince Harry while he’s mourning the death of his grandmother. This woman can’t win. She has done nothing wrong except be a different skin color. Leave her alone & stop with the hate. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) September 12, 2022

Another Twitter user pointed out the parallels between how Markle is being treated to how Princess Diana was treated.

REMEMBER, Princess Diana was treated as horrifically as Meghan was. Difference is Meghan had a strong husband who chose to marry the woman he loved not the woman grandma chose. Harry did NOT repeat his dads mistake. #GoHomeMeghanMarkle — 🌻🌻Flying Like an Eagle🌊🌊🌊 💙🌠🌻 (@BlueWaverAgain) September 12, 2022

And this Twitter user pointed out how people were silent when it came to a sexual assault scandal in the royal family.

Check out #GoHomeMeghanMarkle to see how the British populace hates a woman for being Black far more than they ever hated a Prince for being a pedophile — Yonah (they/them/elle) (@remembrancermx) September 12, 2022

