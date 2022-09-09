Who's what, now? Here are the Royal Family's title changes after the Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8 has ushered in new roles for members of the Royal Family, and you may be thinking “Who’s what, now?” During his first public address on Thursday since his mother died, King Charles III briefly explained whose official titles have changed.

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply,” he said. “But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others. This is also a time of change for my family.”

From a new sovereign to new princes and princesses, here are the Royal Family’s changes in titles.

Prince Charles

When Queen Elizabeth died, Prince Charles immediately acceded to the throne and is now known as King Charles III.

According to Page Six, his full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, so he could’ve used any of those as his regal name.

Camilla

King Charles’ wife, Camilla, is now the Queen Consort, a title specially bestowed to her by Queen Elizabeth.

“In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort,” said Charles during his address. “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role, the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

William and Kate

The royal couple both now have three titles to their names.

Both have had the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since their marriage in April 2011.

After the Queen’s death, both also inherited the titles Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Traditionally, the Duke of Cornwall title is held by the eldest son of the ruling monarch, and his wife takes the title of Duchess.

King Charles confirmed in his address that William and Kate would also become the Prince and Princess of Wales (a title previously held by Princess Diana).

Add that all together — William and Kate are now the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

George, Charlotte and Louis

William and Kate’s children get title changes too. They are reportedly taking on the titles of Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales along with their parents.

Harry and Meghan

Since the couple stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family, they lost the honour of being called His and Her Royal Highness but retained their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Archie and Lilibet

Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor do not have official royal titles because only children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (who was Charles when the Queen was alive) got to be princesses and princes.

Now that Charles is King and William is Prince of Wales, it’s likely that Archie and Lilibet are entitled to prince and princess titles.

However, Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told People that it also depends on whether Harry and Meghan want these titles for their children.