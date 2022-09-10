Queen's funeral details officially announced by Royal Family

Following the passing of Canada’s head of state earlier in the week, on Saturday, September 10, The British Royal Family announced the details of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11 am local time.

Ahead of the funeral, there are many smaller private services and public processions along the way.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

The arrangements of the funeral are quite in-depth. There will be a procession and service in Edinburgh attended by King Charles III and members of the Royal family before the Queen’s coffin is brought from Scotland to England.

Then, it will be brought in a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, “where The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral,” said The Royal Family.

The procession will go by Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

After arriving at Westminster Hall, there will be a short service for the King and the Royal Family before the Lying-in-State begins.

The public will be able to pay their respects as she will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days.

Then, on September 19, the day of the state funeral, there will be another procession to bring the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

Following the funeral, another procession and a committal service will occur in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The passing of the Queen was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read the statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth spent her last days under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

For Canadians who wish to watch the state funeral and processions live, they will have to either stay up late or wake up early. The start of the funeral is at 11 am BST, which is 3 am PST.

With files from Isabelle Docto.