A controversial royal will reportedly get the Queen's corgis

Queen Elizabeth’s passing has left behind many who cared for her, including her remaining adoring corgis. Now, a report suggests that a controversial member of the royal family will get custody of the dogs.

The Duke and Duchess of York Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah will take care of the dogs, according to CNN.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal title at the start of the year after retiring from royal duties in 2019. He had a high-profile sexual assault scandal in the news recently as Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, alleged that in 2001 when she was 17, Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her.

Per CNN, the Queen reportedly had four dogs at the time of her death. Though the couple divorced in 1996, they live together at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. CNN’s source stated that the duchess and the Queen bonded over their shared love of dogs.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen loved her iconic corgis. Ever since she was a teenager, she’s been photographed thousands of times surrounded by the lovable dog breed. She also liked to breed a cross of dachshund and corgis called “dorgis.”

“For her eighteenth birthday in 1944, the then Princess Elizabeth was given Susan the corgi. All subsequent corgis bred by The Queen have been descended from Susan,” reads the History of Royal Dogs.

So, for anyone wondering what would happen to the Queen’s corgis, it appears for now that they may go to live with Prince Andrew.