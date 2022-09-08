Queen Elizabeth, Canada's Head of State, dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth has died at the age of 96.

Canada’s Head of State was pronounced dead on Thursday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” reads the statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth spent her last days under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

According to reports in the UK, members of the Royal Family were by her side, including her four children Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry were also reportedly there.

Her reign over the UK and Commonwealth countries lasted for 70 years.

The Queen was born in Mayfair, London, in 1926 as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

She became heir to the throne after her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated in 1936, leaving her father as King.

Then-Princess Elizabeth began her public duties during the Second World War, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

She met her husband, Prince Philip, at the wedding of his cousin Princess Marina of Greece to The Duke of Kent in 1934.

Their engagement was announced on July 9, 1947, and they were married in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947.

Together, they had four children — Prince Charles, who is first in line to the throne, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April 2021.

The Princess became Queen Elizabeth II after King George VI died on February 6, 1952. She found out about her father’s death while in a remote part of Kenya and immediately acceded to the throne.

Her coronation took place in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.

According to Buckingham Palace, The Queen became Britain’s longest reigning monarch on September 9, 2015.

She has celebrated a Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Sapphire Jubilee. This year is her Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession.

Buckingham Palace says she’s devoted her reign to a wide range of issues including opportunities for young people, preservation of wildlife, and the environment.

The monarchy has been met with much criticism, especially from its former colonies that remain affected by the negative effects of colonization.

In fact, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been upfront about the country’s plans on severing ties with the British monarchy to gain true independence.