Thousands gather outside of Buckingham Palace after Queen's death (PHOTOS)

Itai Buenahora
Sep 8 2022, 7:36 pm
Sep 8 2022, 7:36 pm
Following the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, a nation mourns and has gathered outside of Buckingham Palace to pay tribute. 

These are the scenes outside of Buckingham Palace, as people of all ages gather to pay their respects to Her Royal Highness. 

 

 

 

The masses continue to roll in by the minute, each paying tribute to The Queen in their own meaningful way.

As night falls, the crowd of people continues to grow in what is the nation’s deepest day of mourning.

