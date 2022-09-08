Thousands gather outside of Buckingham Palace after Queen's death (PHOTOS)

Following the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, a nation mourns and has gathered outside of Buckingham Palace to pay tribute.

These are the scenes outside of Buckingham Palace, as people of all ages gather to pay their respects to Her Royal Highness.

A final goodbye to her people from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II – a double rainbow over Buckingham Palace and a single one over Windsor Castle.



I'd like to think the faint one over Buckingham was Prince Philip, waiting for her.

The scene outside Buckingham Palace just minutes after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death was made.



A double rainbow appears above the monument of our 2nd longest serving monarch – Queen Victoria

Thousands are flooding down the mall to lay flowers for the Queen outside Buckingham Palace.



One note reads "We had you for far longer than we deserved you".

Hundreds of people gather outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the demise of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II



Follow our coverage – https://t.co/4Y6Lwf9hri pic.twitter.com/kTs39bo52Z — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 8, 2022

The masses continue to roll in by the minute, each paying tribute to The Queen in their own meaningful way.

London black cabs have lined The Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace to silently pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.



📸 @PaulBrandITV pic.twitter.com/7eDbvxkuLK — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 8, 2022

Silence at Buckingham Palace. God Bless Her Majesty the Queen. Long Live the King.

Journalists are gathering at Buckingham Palace awaiting a statement on the Queen's health

As night falls, the crowd of people continues to grow in what is the nation’s deepest day of mourning.