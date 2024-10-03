Canadian Swifties need to act fast because time is running out to score some tickets for Taylor Swift’s massive Eras Tour for her shows in Vancouver and Toronto, and you can nab them for FREE.

Fans of the “Fortnight” singer have the chance to land tickets to the highly anticipated tour through RBC’s Avion Rewards, which touted the chance to score tickets earlier this year, and now the Eras Tour ticket vault is open once again.

When does the contest for free Eras Tour tickets end, and how do I apply?

RBC’s Avion Rewards is giving away 50 pairs of tickets to Toronto or Vancouver shows for a total of 100 tickets.

Entrants must be Avion Rewards members and use the email associated with their Avion Rewards account on the entry form, and if you aren’t already a member, you can join for free.

Fans have a short deadline to apply. The contest will close on October 6, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET.

Select members who complete their first bank card link or complete a re-link during the contest period will be eligible to receive one additional entry, for a total of two entries.

Elite and premium members who load a Save & Earn offer during the contest period will be eligible to receive one additional entry, for a total of two entries.

The contest is also only open to residents of Canada who have reached the legal age of majority in their province/territory of residence at the time of entry.

RBC’s Avion Rewards is no stranger to the Eras Tour — Swifties were given the chance to snag some tickets through RBC’s Avion Rewards presale for her November shows in Toronto and her December shows in Vancouver.

The tour has been on pause since August when the Europe leg of the tour wrapped up, and Swift is scheduled to be back performing for fans when she kicks off the last remaining North American shows on October 18 in Florida.

Are you hoping to land some free tickets through the Avion contest giveaway to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Vancouver or Toronto? Let us know in the comments below.