An era to remember: All the times Taylor Swift tours stopped in Vancouver

With Taylor Swift on many people’s minds with the Eras Tour hitting us later this year, so we decided to take a stroll down memory lane and remember all the times Swift graced the stage in Vancouver.

From “The Story of Us” to “Style,” Swift has spent a decent amount of time singing her smash hits in the city, and she’s not done with us *just* yet.

If you attended one (or a few) of Swift’s Vancouver shows in the past, count yourself very lucky!

Speak Now World Tour, 2011



Vancouver’s first taste of Taylor Swift was during the Speak Now World Tour, when Swift performed at Rogers Arena on September 10 and 11, 2011.

The Red Tour, 2013

Borrowing from a song from Swift’s smash album Red, Vancouver was once again the “The Lucky One,” being chosen for a stop on her 2013 Red Tour. BC Place played host to the singer on June 29.

The 1989 World Tour, 2015



Swift was in full pop star mode after dropping her massive 1989 album, and on August 1, she graced the BC Place stage. To anyone who got to experience the Enchanted/Wildest Dreams mashup at this show; we are forever jealous!

When the curtain fell on the August 1, 2015, show in Vancouver, it marked the last time Swift stepped foot in the city to perform — but we all know that is set to change later this year.

The Eras Tour, 2024 (Upcoming)



It’s the biggest tour of all time and is certainly the hottest ticket of 2024 in Vancouver, Swift will be hitting the stage for not one but three shows in early December. If you are travelling from other parts of BC to see the show, best of luck getting a hotel room.

Have you seen Taylor Swift live in Vancouver before? Or are you planning to when she brings the Eras Tour to the West Coast later this year? Let us know in the comments below.