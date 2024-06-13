EventsConcertsPeopleCuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

End of the Eras: Taylor Swift confirms tour will end in this Canadian city

Jun 13 2024, 8:35 pm
Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA Today Network

After months of speculation, Taylor Swift confirmed on Thursday that she will be wrapping up her mammoth Eras Tour in Vancouver later this year.

Swift confirmed that her Eras Tour, which is the highest-grossing tour of all time, will end in December, with her only shows slated for that month being a three-day stint at BC Place, with the final performance landing on December 8.

The “Fortnight” singer remarked on her 100th show of the tour in Liverpool that it was “the very first time” she’s ever acknowledged to herself and admitted that the tour was ending in December.

The tour kicked off in the spring of 2023 and is now rolling through Europe. It will have shows on that continent until mid-August before returning to North America in October, with shows also scheduled in Toronto in November.

Were you hoping to catch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour before it wraps up in Vancouver this December? Let us know in the comments below.

