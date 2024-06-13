End of the Eras: Taylor Swift confirms tour will end in this Canadian city

After months of speculation, Taylor Swift confirmed on Thursday that she will be wrapping up her mammoth Eras Tour in Vancouver later this year.

Swift confirmed that her Eras Tour, which is the highest-grossing tour of all time, will end in December, with her only shows slated for that month being a three-day stint at BC Place, with the final performance landing on December 8.

The “Fortnight” singer remarked on her 100th show of the tour in Liverpool that it was “the very first time” she’s ever acknowledged to herself and admitted that the tour was ending in December.

🚨| Taylor Swift officially reveals at tonight’s show that ‘The Eras Tour’ will officially end in December #LiverpoolTSTheErasTour “This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December” pic.twitter.com/lVyQPAk6JR — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 13, 2024

Taylor’s full speech on the #LiverpoolTStheErasTour show being the 100th Eras Tour show and that she wanted to finally admit to herself and everyone that December the tour will officially end 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/mubiNZNVvZ — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 13, 2024

The tour kicked off in the spring of 2023 and is now rolling through Europe. It will have shows on that continent until mid-August before returning to North America in October, with shows also scheduled in Toronto in November.

Were you hoping to catch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour before it wraps up in Vancouver this December? Let us know in the comments below.