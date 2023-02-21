We’d eat tacos for literally any meal of the day, so when one of our favourite taco joints announced it would be launching a new breakfast menu, our interest was immediately piqued.

Tacofino Oasis, the Vancouver location at #122-1050 West Pender Street, is finally introducing a breakfast menu this week.

“We’ve had so many requests to serve breakfast over the years,” says Berenice Balbuena, the operations manager at Tacofino’s Burrito Bar.

The breakfast menu will feature three different breakfast tacos (chorizo and egg, potato and egg, and beef and egg), as well as three breakfast burritos (chorizo and egg, tofu and egg, and just egg). There will also be coffee available.

Only available at the Tacofino Oasis location, and only from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 11 am, this is the very first time the restaurant has offered a breakfast menu.

Tacofino Oasis’ breakfast menu will be available starting tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22.

Tacofino Oasis

Address: #122-1050 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram