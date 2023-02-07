Dine Out Vancouver 2023 has just ended, but already we’re looking forward to a new dining festival coming to Metro Vancouver next month.

Similar to Dine Out Vancouver – the highly anticipated annual festival that encourages folks to eat at local restaurants during what is typically a slow month for the hospitality industry – Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in the Metro Vancouver community.

The annual festival kicks off on March 3 this year, running until March 19, and will include dining establishments in Ladner, Tsawwassen, and North Delta.

Dine Around Delta is organized by Delta Tourism, and while participating restaurants for the 2023 edition have yet to be announced, the website encourages local businesses to register.

Those who do sign up will offer guests either a $25, $35, or $45 fixed-price menu.

“The traditional 3-course menu is a great option – but if you are more casual, like a café or breakfast or lunch spot, we encourage you to put together a combo that best suits your menu,” the Dine Around website explains. “Are you a craft brewery? You can offer a food menu paired with a tasting flight!”

The dining event is a great way for the community to support its local businesses, as well as the suppliers, farmers, brewers, and everyone else involved in making the food scene in this area so diverse.

Stay tuned for the announcement of which local businesses will be participating this year.

When: March 3 to 19

Where: Various locations