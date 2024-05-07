FoodFood EventsFood NewsRestaurant OpeningsGrocery

Thrifty Foods gets opening date for new White Rock location

The day has finally come: Thrifty Foods has announced it will open its new White Rock location at Miramar Village.

According to Thrifty’s Instagram, the new store will include a juice and smoothie bar, fresh sushi, a bakery with custom cakes, dry-aged beef, a crab and lobster tank, a floral department, and more.

The new location is scheduled to open May 16 at 9 am, with its ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 am.

According to the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce website, the first 250 customers on opening day will receive a $25 gift card.

“We can’t wait to meet you,” shared Thrifty store manager Christina Messinezis.

Will you be checking out this new grocery store? Let us know in the comments.

Thrifty Foods White Rock

Address: 15165 Thrift Avenue #101, White Rock

Instagram

