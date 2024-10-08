Looking for some tasty cheap eats? Well, look no further.

From October 15 to 31, The Greek is offering 40% off a selection of its fan-favourite dishes at its Broadway and Gastown locations for what the restaurant is calling “Social October.”

Numerous tasty options will be available at this discounted price, including smaller bites like Avgolemono soup or Greek salad and bigger entrées like Lamb Youvetsi, Moussaka, and its Souvlaki Platter.

For those looking for a sweet treat, The Greek’s Baklava is also available at this discounted price. The full selection of offerings is available on The Greek’s website.

In a press release, The Greek called this the “perfect chance to beat the blahs by getting the work crew together for lunch or connecting with friends for some weekend vibes with an unbeatable deal on Vancouver’s favourite Greek food.”

To snag 40% off your meal, you’ll need to post a picture of your food or check in on Facebook. This deal is only available when dining in.

When: October 15 to 31

Where:

The Greek Broadway — 382 W Broadway, Vancouver

The Greek Gastown — 221 Carrall St, Vancouver

