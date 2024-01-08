We’ve got some egg-citing Tim Hortons news!

While a donut and a coffee is definitely an appealing breakfast, Tims is bringing back one of its healthier offerings in the form of Omelette Bites.

The fluffy snack, which was initially launched in 2019, disappeared from Tim Hortons menus across Canada, but finally, they’re making a comeback.

Omelette Bites are available in two flavours – bacon and cheese or spinach and egg white. They come in pairs, so customers can either choose one of each flavour or just go for two of their favourites.

Not only are they delicious, but they’re also protein-packed, with two bites containing up to 15 grams of protein.

Omelette Bites will be available at participating Tim Hortons locations across Canada.

It’s an exciting time for Tim Hortons fans, as this week also marks the return of four retro donuts – the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist, and Walnut Crunch – to celebrate its 60th anniversary.