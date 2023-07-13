We foodies love Port Moody.

It’s where some of the best and easiest brewery hopping in the province goes down, and on top of that, the selection of local eats is fantastic and just getting better every year it seems.

We’ve seen some great additions to the Metro Vancouver city over the last little while, and now, we’re about to see something brand new hit the scene: Sweet Talk Donuts.

Sweet Talk will be located at 87 Moody Street and while the name and current Instagram grid scream “delicious donut shop,” Dished is told we can expect a lot more than just blissful, sugary bites from this establishment.

The concept will be slinging donuts and coffee by day, but down the line at night, it’s set to offer cocktails and a selection of New York-style bodega fare.

This project is brought to us by Scott McTavish and Darron Hastick, co-owners of much-loved Port Moody spot Taps & Tacos, along with Juan Perello, who you can find bartending at Chinatown’s award-winning Keefer Bar, and Todd Toothill, who co-owns and operates Spring St Common Kitchen, a local, modern commissary space.

McTavish explains that Sweet Talk has been in the works for a couple of years and after some delays with their space, the team is finally gearing up to launch in a few months.

“After a two+ year delay, we are extremely excited to introduce our concept to Port Moody, a community that has supported our current businesses through thick and thin, pandemic closures and all,” says McTavish.

“We are most excited to build a team of local Port Moody residents to work with us on building a strong culture and connect with the community we all love.”

The 1,000 sq ft space is currently being put together by the folks at Saltire Contracting, and it’s been designed by Table Architecture Collective.

With 20 seats inside (25 when the bar opens at night) and 13 seats on the patio, this room will be small but mighty.

Menus are still being finalized, but we can share that daytime visitors will enjoy donuts in flavours like Miso Salted Caramel Glazed and the team’s take on Peanut Butter and Jam alongside made-to-order breakfast sandwiches and coffee.

Donuts will feature housemade fillings and glazes.

In the evening, things shift and it’s all about the cocktails. We’re told sips will be both whimsical and classic, and will be served up with some creative presentation.

It’s worth noting the nighttime offerings here won’t likely launch until 2024, but it’s good to know what we’re in for.

Sweet Talk Donuts, however, is aiming for a September 2023 opening.

We’ll keep you posted on more details as they are revealed, stay tuned!

Sweet Talk Donuts

Address: 87 Moody Street, Port Moody

Instagram