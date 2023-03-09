There is something undeniably delicious about mango-based desserts.

Maybe it’s the natural sweetness, the vibrant colour, or the fact that mango is so versatile (it can be sweet! It can be savoury!) that always makes us drawn to a mango-heavy menu.

There’s one very popular Hong Kong-based dessert shop that happens to have mango as its central ingredient, and it’s set to open a new Metro Vancouver location very soon.

Hui Lau Shan currently operates one location in downtown Vancouver at 907 Denman Street (it used to operate a second at 5971 West Boulevard, but this one has since closed).

During a recent visit to Richmond, Dished spotted a new location for the mango dessert chain right at the corner of Cook Road and Buswell Street (according to Google Maps, the exact address is 6511 Buswell Street).

Neither the chain’s website nor its Canadian social media channels indicate anything about when we can expect this spot to open, but window wrapping has already been removed and some completed signage – as well as a few furnishings already inside – indicate that we won’t have to wait for long.

Hui Lau Shan specializes in mango-forward desserts like its Pomelo and Mango with Sago bowls, mango mochi, blended mango with mango jelly and juice, and the Jumbo Mango Chewy Ball.

Hui Lau Shan also operates locations in Toronto and Winnipeg.

Stay tuned for more details on this new spot.

Hui Lau Shan – Richmond

Address: 6511 Buswell Street, Richmond

