A Vancouver staple for good vibes and good drinks is finally reopening after a two-year hiatus. The Lamplighter Public House is officially making a comeback.

The popular 92 Water Street spot — one of Gastown’s oldest watering holes — tells Dished Vancouver it will be soft opening on Friday, March 11.

The space has undergone a small refresh recently as well.

While that soft launch is happening this week, the big opening celebration will actually be going down just in time for one of our favourite holidays, Saint Patrick’s Day.

That’s right, Thursday, March 17 is the official Grand Reopening date. Partygoers can enjoy Jameson and Guinness along with games and prizes to mark the occasion.

Could this really be timed any better? We think not.

After March 11 and for the first few weeks of operation, patrons will find this spot open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 pm until late and Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 3 am.

Originally opened in 1899, The Lamplighter goes hand-in-hand with good times in Vancouver.

We can’t wait to head back into this iconic joint once it reopens, see you there!

The Lamplighter Public House

Address: 92 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4424

Instagram