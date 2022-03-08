FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

The Lamplighter Public House is reopening after a two-year hiatus

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 8 2022, 11:34 pm
The Lamplighter Public House is reopening after a two-year hiatus
Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Lazy Gourmet

Breakfast and Brunch, Desserts

The Lazy Gourmet
The Raven Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Raven Pub
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing
Bridges

Seafood, Cocktails

Bridges
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

Cafes, Cocktails

Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

A Vancouver staple for good vibes and good drinks is finally reopening after a two-year hiatus. The Lamplighter Public House is officially making a comeback.

The popular 92 Water Street spot — one of Gastown’s oldest watering holes — tells Dished Vancouver it will be soft opening on Friday, March 11.

The space has undergone a small refresh recently as well.

While that soft launch is happening this week, the big opening celebration will actually be going down just in time for one of our favourite holidays, Saint Patrick’s Day.

That’s right, Thursday, March 17 is the official Grand Reopening date. Partygoers can enjoy Jameson and Guinness along with games and prizes to mark the occasion.

Could this really be timed any better? We think not.

The Lamplighter Public House

Courtesy The Lamplighter Public House

After March 11 and for the first few weeks of operation, patrons will find this spot open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 pm until late and Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 3 am.

Originally opened in 1899, The Lamplighter goes hand-in-hand with good times in Vancouver.

We can’t wait to head back into this iconic joint once it reopens, see you there!

The Lamplighter Public House

Courtesy The Lamplighter Public House

The Lamplighter Public House

Address: 92 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-4424

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT