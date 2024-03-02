Later in 2024, major construction work will officially begin on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension of the Expo Line.

With the ongoing construction of the Millennium Line Broadway Extension, this will mark the first time two SkyTrain extensions will see their major construction timelines overlap.

Sometime over the coming months, the provincial government is set to award three major separate contracts to build the 16-km-long Expo Line extension along Fraser Highway, which will move the current easternmost terminus of the Expo Line from the existing King George Station to Langley City Centre Station.

In the process, a total of eight new additional stations will be added to the SkyTrain network. The entire $4 billion extension will be elevated.

If all goes as planned, the extension will reach completion and open by late 2028.

The official names and locations of each station on the extension were confirmed in December 2023.

TransLink and the provincial government have already provided detailed artistic renderings and visuals that show the layout of the stations, but a more recent report by the province provides visual comparisons of the existing and future conditions of not only the station areas but also the elevated guideway segments between the stations.

These visuals also show the low-density and/or rural nature along the route of the extension. But apart from Green Timbers Urban Forest and the protected Agricultural Land Reserve at the Serpentine River, the corridor along Fraser Highway is expected to see immense densification, with the forthcoming transit-oriented developments guided by the Fleetwood Plan and Clayton Corridor Plan of the City of Surrey, the new Willowbrook Community Plan in the Township of Langley, and the new community plan of the City of Langley.

End-to-end travel times along the new segment of SkyTrain between Surrey City Centre and Langley will be about 22 minutes.

From west to east, starting at the newest station of Green Timbers Station at 140 Street and ending at the Expo Line’s new easternmost terminus of Langley City Centre Station, here are 25 before and after comparisons of the future Surrey-Langley SkyTrain along Fraser Highway:

Green Timbers Station (140 Street)

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Green Timbers Station (140 Street)

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Green Timbers Station (140 Street)

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Green Timbers Station (140 Street)

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track in Green Timbers Urban Forest

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track in Green Timbers Urban Forest

Existing condition:

Future condition:

152 Street Station

Existing condition:

Future condition:

152 Street Station

Existing condition:

Future condition:

152 Street Station

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track near 158 Street

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track near 158 Street

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track near Serpentine River (Agricultural Land Reserve)

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track near Old Yale Road

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track near Old Yale Road

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track near Old Yale Road

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track near Old Yale Road

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Hillcrest-184 Street Station

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Hillcrest-184 Street Station

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Hillcrest-184 Street Station

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Clayton Station (190 Street)

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track near 64 Avenue

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Track near 64 Avenue

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Willowbrook Station (196 Street)

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Langley City Centre Station (203 Street)

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Langley City Centre Station (203 Street)

Existing condition:

Future condition: