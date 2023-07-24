Transit-oriented density eyed for Surrey's future easternmost SkyTrain stations

The City of Surrey is in the process of determining how the areas surrounding its two easternmost future SkyTrain stations should evolve with greater density.

This is known as the Clayton Corridor Plan — an area along Fraser Highway stretching a distance of about three kilometres between 72 Avenue and 192 Street. The overall area is wedged between east of the Serpentine River’s agricultural zone and west of Surrey’s border with Langley City.

According to the draft area plan, the area will be anchored by the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project’s two future stations — 184 Street and 190 Street — with the tallest buildings and highest densities concentrated around both transit hubs.

As can be expected, the building heights and densities will gradually transition downwards towards the existing neighbourhoods.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The area plan calls for immense transit-oriented densification, but the building heights and density will be less than what is prescribed around the future SkyTrain stations west of the Serpentine River under the City’s Fleetwood Plan.

The main growth area in the area plan is around the future 190 Street Station, known as Clayton Centre, which is practically adjacent to Willowbrook Shopping Centre and Langley City Centre. For the sites adjacent to the station, there will be towers up to 20 storeys, with a base density of a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 3.5 times larger than the size of the lot. The building heights and floor area will taper off to six to 15 storeys and 3.0 FAR further away.

A mix of residential and commercial uses are envisioned surrounding 190 Street Station, with the potential opportunity for additional density through density bonusing with community benefits.

Existing condition of Clayton Centre at the future SkyTrain 190 Street Station:

Future condition of Clayton Centre at the future SkyTrain 190 Street Station:

To the west within the Clayton Corridor Plan area, gentler densification is proposed for the future 184 Street Station, which is closer to the Serpentine River and the agricultural zone. The new Hillcrest Urban Village at this transit hub will have building heights ranging between six and 15 storeys, with potential opportunities for added height directly adjacent to the station.

Existing condition of Hillcrest Urban Village at the future SkyTrain 184 Street Station:

Future condition of Hillcrest Urban Village at the future SkyTrain 184 Street Station:

For other areas in the periphery of the area plan, expect mid- and low-rise uses of up to six storeys.

Across the area plan, commercial and employment uses are centred along the busiest streets, including Fraser Highway, 184 Street, 188 Street, and 192 Street. There will also be two retail high streets at 66 Avenue in Clayton Centre and 71 Avenue in Hillcrest Urban Village, with both streets featuring narrower roadways for vehicles and fewer on-street parking spaces.

Through redevelopment, the area plan’s existing isolated suburban low-density neighbourhoods of single-family houses and townhouses will transition into a more fine-grained, grid-like street network to improve connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit users.

Two urban plazas will be situated near both SkyTrain stations, and several new and expanded parks will be created, including a larger central urban park closer to 190 Street Station suitable for events and gatherings.

With the area plan adding thousands of additional residents to the Clayton area, up to three possible new additional school sites have been identified, with two sites located within 400 metres of a SkyTrain station and constructed as non-traditional, multi-level stacked urban schools adjacent to public parks.

An online survey on the draft Clayton Corridor Plan is open through August 4, 2023.

Feedback will be used to refine the area plan by early 2024, with the draft final plan created by Spring 2024 for Surrey City Council’s consideration. Future aspects of the area planning process include considerations for utility and infrastructure needs, financing to support the required investments, urban design, and other supportive policies.

The $4 billion, 16-km-long extension of SkyTrain Expo Line between the existing King George Station in Surrey City Centre and the future 203 Street Station in Langley City Centre is expected to begin construction in 2024 for an opening in 2028.

A major new additional SkyTrain operations and maintenance centre is also expected to reach completion within the same timeframe but as a separate project. It will be built near the Expo Line’s new eastern terminus.