Looking south; Concept for SkyTrain 152 Street Station's second entrance at the northeast corner of the intersection of Fraser Highway and 152 Street, including a pedestrian overpass over 152 Street. (City of Surrey)

There are plans to provide the future 152 Street Station of SkyTrain Expo Line’s Surrey-Langley extension with an additional second entrance.

Based on TransLink and the provincial government’s previously released plans, this elevated station will be located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Fraser Highway and 152 Street, with a single ground-level entrance facing the intersection’s corner.

But City of Surrey staff are now looking to add a secondary entrance at the northeast corner of the intersection, connected to the station by an east-west pedestrian overpass across 152 Street.

Surrey City Council is expected to approve City staff’s recommendation to acquire a small 7,000 sq ft portion of the 9.8-acre property of 9014 152 Street at the northeast corner of the intersection to accommodate the future location of the “Station House.”

The municipal government will acquire the property for a nominal sum of $1.00, and provide the property owner with a credit worth $972,000 for a term of 40 years towards Community Specific Capital Projects Contribution — a type of community amenity contribution (CACs) within the City of Surrey’s public benefits framework. This credit will go towards the potential future high-density, mixed-use redevelopment of the 9.8-acre property, which is currently a strip mall with businesses such as Save-On-Foods, Dollarama, JAK’s Beer Wine and Spirits, and Maruhachi Ramen.

“The Station House will provide improved and safer pedestrian access, as well as ability for future transit-oriented development east of 152 Street,” reads a City staff report.

The municipal government is seeking the provincial government to provide a secondary entrance and pedestrian overpass across 152 Street. In turn, the provincial government has asked the municipal government to secure the 7,000 sq ft site.

It is suggested this additional component will be added to the ongoing procurement process for the project’s station contract, which is expected to conclude before the end of 2023 with the selection of a contractor. According to City staff, this second entrance and pedestrian overpass is “intended to be constructed within the next six years” as part of the overall SkyTrain extension project.

But it is not immediately clear how the conceptual pedestrian overpass design will directly connect with the station.

The provincial government’s ridership forecast for the project predicts 152 Street Station will be the second busiest station of the eight new additional stations on the 16-km-long Expo Line extension between the existing King George Station and the Langley Centre terminus station. Ridership for 152 Street is expected to reach an average of about 14,000 boardings and alightings per day upon the extension’s opening in 2028 — just slightly behind the terminus station of 203 Street, but well above the six other new stations.

Construction on the $4 billion project is anticipated to begin in 2024.