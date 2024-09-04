Subway launches new affordable sandwiches across Canada

Hot off the heels of its new Footlong Sidekicks and ice cream sandwiches, Subway Canada has launched several new breakfast sandwiches and snackwiches at affordable prices.

“Canadians are looking for value without sacrificing on taste, which is why we are so excited about our new Ciabatta Snackwich and Breakfast offerings,” says Lisa Mazurkewich, Subway Canada’s head of marketing. “With all of the new Breakfast Sandwiches and Snackwiches priced at $5 or less, this menu expansion means Canadians can enjoy freshly made meals at any time of the day for an incredible price and value.”

Starting at just $3 are Subway’s new breakfast sandwiches, all served on 4” ciabatta bread and all customizable with Subway toppings. Sandwiches include:

$3 Sausage + cheese $3 — Breakfast sausage patty with cheddar cheese

$4 Egg + cheese — Scrambled egg and melted cheddar cheese

$5 Bacon + egg — Bacon, scrambled egg, and cheddar cheese

$5 Sausage + egg — Breakfast sausage patty, scrambled egg, and cheddar cheese

$5 Ham + egg — Deli-style ham with scrambled egg and cheddar cheese

Additionally, the sandwich chain has also launched four new Snackwiches for those craving a quick snack, which are:

Turkey Ranch — Turkey, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and peppercorn ranch

Honey Mustard Ham — Ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, and chipotle sauce

BLT — Crispy bacon, Canadian Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Three Cheese — A trio of Canadian Cheddar, processed cheddar, and shredded cheese

But the new menu items don’t stop there. You can now grab all-new Potato Rings, available with ketchup for only $2, available all day long.

Are you excited about these new Subway menu items? Let us know in the comments.