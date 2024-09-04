Chipotle is launching a line of meme-inspired Halloween costumes

Spooky season is fast approaching, and if you’re already on the hunt for Halloween costume ideas, Chipotle might just have you covered.

For the first time, Chipotle is partnering with none other than Spirit Halloween on a range of costumes based on some of its products.

Inspired by the memorable memes that circulate each year of costume ideas posted in the iconic Spirit Halloween bags, Chipotle is bringing dreams of dressing up like your favourite Chipotle items to life.

The brand is launching five distinct costumes across Canada and the US, including a fork, napkin, water cup, burrito, and a to-go bag.

The Chipotle costumes are sold individually and range in size from adult small to XL. With five suits on offer, why not make it a group costume?

Each bodysuit retails for $39.99 in the US and Canada and will be available from Spirit Halloween’s website from September 6.