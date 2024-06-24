Subway is launching brand-new Footlong Sidekicks across Canada

Gone are the days when sandwiches were the only footlong item on Subway’s menu!

Subway is launching a host of new, hotly anticipated Footlong Sidekicks on menus across Canada, and they’re all super affordable.

First, Subway is bringing back its Footlong Cookie, a supersized version of its fan-favourite treat. The cookies cost $6, are served warmly, and can easily be shared with friends or enjoyed alone.

Subway will be launching a Footlong Pretzel. The soft, baked pretzel is seasoned with salt and can be paired with a smoky honey mustard dip. The pretzels cost $4.

The sandwich chain has also collaborated with food court favourite Cinnabon on its Footlong Churro, which is baked, served warm, and topped with cinnamon and sugar and costs $3.

“We’re so excited to welcome Sidekicks to the Subway Canada Footlong family,” said Lisa Mazurkewich, Subway Canada’s head of marketing.

“As the home of the Footlong, we continuously strive to offer our fans more of what they love, including new and exciting ways to enjoy snacks in our iconic size. With the addition of the Footlong Sidekicks, Canadians will have more ways to footlong all summer long.”

Last week, the sub chain also announced it would be rolling out Footlong Dippers, a toasted rolled flatbread filled with either pepperoni and cheese, ham and cheese, or two cheeses.

With files from Marco Ovies