Krispy Kreme teams up with Barbie on limited-edition donuts in Canada

It’s time to think pink! Krispy Kreme is launching a collection of limited-edition Barbie treats across Canada.

To celebrate the iconic doll’s 65th anniversary, Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Mattel on a selection of donuts that wouldn’t look out of place in Barbieland.

For a limited time, Canadians will be able to get their hands on the Barbie x Krispy Kreme collection, which comes served in a custom Barbie pink dozen box.

The collection also features four new Barbie-themed donuts to enjoy.

Barbie Pink Doughnut features an original glazed donut, piped with Barbie’s signature pink buttercream, with a sprinkling of sparkly pink sugar and topped with sunglasses.

Malibu Dream Party Doughnut is a taste of the dream house, with a donut filled with cake batter creme, dipped in Malibu blue icing, with graham cracker sand, a piped cloud and a dream house.

Barbie Berries 'n Kreme Doughnut includes a donut filled with strawberry creme, dipped in white icing with pink and purple buttercream and a Barbie heart.

Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut is an original glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with dozens of Barbie sprinkles.

Not only will diners be able to purchase the Barbie-themed sweet treats, but on September 7, anyone who visits a participating Krispy Kreme location wearing pink will receive a free glazed donut.

To celebrate the milestone, Krispy Kreme and Barbie have also partnered on a limited quantity of Barbie Fashionista dolls that come complete with a Krispy Kreme paper hat, a dozen box and a donut, as well as custom adult Barbie and Krispy Kreme branded denim jackets.