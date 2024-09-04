Krispy Kreme teams up with Barbie on limited-edition donuts in Canada
It’s time to think pink! Krispy Kreme is launching a collection of limited-edition Barbie treats across Canada.
To celebrate the iconic doll’s 65th anniversary, Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Mattel on a selection of donuts that wouldn’t look out of place in Barbieland.
For a limited time, Canadians will be able to get their hands on the Barbie x Krispy Kreme collection, which comes served in a custom Barbie pink dozen box.
The collection also features four new Barbie-themed donuts to enjoy.
- Barbie Pink Doughnut features an original glazed donut, piped with Barbie’s signature pink buttercream, with a sprinkling of sparkly pink sugar and topped with sunglasses.
- Malibu Dream Party Doughnut is a taste of the dream house, with a donut filled with cake batter creme, dipped in Malibu blue icing, with graham cracker sand, a piped cloud and a dream house.
- Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut includes a donut filled with strawberry creme, dipped in white icing with pink and purple buttercream and a Barbie heart.
- Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut is an original glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with dozens of Barbie sprinkles.
Not only will diners be able to purchase the Barbie-themed sweet treats, but on September 7, anyone who visits a participating Krispy Kreme location wearing pink will receive a free glazed donut.
To celebrate the milestone, Krispy Kreme and Barbie have also partnered on a limited quantity of Barbie Fashionista dolls that come complete with a Krispy Kreme paper hat, a dozen box and a donut, as well as custom adult Barbie and Krispy Kreme branded denim jackets.