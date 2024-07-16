Subway may be known for its handhelds, but the spot is set to offer a brand-new sandwich treat just in time for summer.

To mark National Ice Cream Day on July 21, Subway will launch new ice cream sandwich cookies at locations across Canada for a limited time.

The treats feature creamy vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two of Subway’s signature chocolate chunk cookies for a summery take on a classic offering from the sandwich chain.

“The new ice cream cookie sandwiches are everything Canadians already love about our classic cookies, but with a twist to celebrate summer,” said Samara Foisy, director of menu strategy and innovation at Subway Canada.

“They’re soft and chewy, and the cool vanilla ice cream is the perfect pair for the rich chocolate chunks. We can’t wait for you to try it!”

Subway’s ice cream sandwich cookie will retail for $3.49 at locations across Canada while supplies last, and it will only be available in-store, so you’ll need to get down to your local Subway stat!