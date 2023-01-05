Halloween is far away and it’s New Year’s resolution time for many, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop thinking about candy.

Some prefer sweet, some prefer sour, and the best candies often incorporate both to perfection. There are candies that look like fruit (Fuzzy Peaches), candies that look like animals (Dinosours), and disturbingly enough, candies that look like people (Sour Patch Kids).

From hard shells to gummies, candy comes in all shapes and sizes and everyone has their favourite. We didn’t include chocolate here because that broad and adored category deserved its own list.

Here are our picks for the best candy, ranked from worst to best.

10. Nerds

Nerds feel nostalgic, but that’s probably just because you can really only be a kid and enjoy these overly sweet and overly sour small rock candy-type things.

9. Pop Rocks

Pop Rocks are fun. There’s no denying that. But the gimmick is short-lived and what you’re left with is basically coloured sugar that has no real distinct taste.

7. Jolly Ranchers

Jolly Ranchers are a great choice for anyone who loves hard candy. It’s really the only hard candy left that still feels relevant. It’s not our favourite style of candy, but it’s hard to ignore the distinctive and enjoyable taste that each colour has.

6. Starburst

Starburst basically seems like the candy that replaced Jolly ranchers. They’re bright and fruit but with a softer texture that is much more appealing. Plus all the wrapper art people make is pretty cool.

5. Sour Patch Kids

More sour than sweet, this hugely popular candy is for those that love to pucker. It’s hard to eat too many of these treats that are a popular choice at Halloween and the movies.

4. Dinosours

It might be controversial to put these sour candies over Sour Patch Kids, but we have to do it. They’re bigger, which makes for a better texture, and they seem like they’ve struck a better balance between sweet and sour. Plus, dinosaurs are fun.

3. Fuzzy Peaches

The top three…now the list is getting into the hard decision-making process. Fuzzy Peaches have a great chew, and much more than that, they taste unbelievable.

2. Swedish Berries

Like the Fuzzy Peach, Swedish Berries have mastered the art of unique candy flavour. Where some candy can simply taste like sugar, impossible to decipher if blindfolded, Swedish Berries taste entirely unique. It’s a mixture of raspberry and banana, and the chewy texture is incredible.

1. Skittles

The colourful icon.

Skittles have been an icon for so long, launching countless spinoffs, from sour to tropical, and that’s because it has the fanbase to do so. Each colour tastes like the fruit it’s named after and yet still maintains that Skittle taste.

These really do allow us to taste the rainbow, and that’s why it’s landed at the top spot on this list.