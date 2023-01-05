The burrito may be the quintessential street eat: a delicious, convenient, easy to make and easy to eat delicacy that transcends culture and creed.

Unlike cities like Toronto and Los Angeles, Vancouver isn’t known to offer burritos on every street corner — making cheap and tasty wraps in the city a hot commodity. And few burritos in YVR can hold a candle to Budgie’s Burritos.

Truly a hometown hero, Budgie’s has been a crown jewel of the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood since its establishment in 2005.

Its proximity to Dude Chilling Park makes it a perfect choice for a summer picnic in Vancouver. Its quirky interior, with thrifted paintings and colourful wallpaper, offers refuge from the cold in the city’s rainy months.

The Budgie’s menu is entirely vegetarian and can easily be made vegan with cheese and sour cream substitutes. They offer six signature burritos, from the classic Johnny O to creative meat alternatives in the Blair Stanley and Poser burritos.

The menu also includes cheap tacos and quesadillas, as well as the occasional special, like the comforting bowl of chili they offered during our visit.

Well aware of the expenses that come with living in the neighbourhood, nearly every burrito at Budgie’s ranges from $11-12 — apart from the bare-bones Mr. Jones, whose 10-inch offering will set you back only $10.

Your order is customizable, with your choice of tortilla, sauce, beans, and the option to add guac or vegan cheese. Fair warning: the hot option is unforgiving, and only meant for true spice heads.

Like any Vancouverite who calls Budgie’s a second home, this writer has a burrito of choice — the Johnny O, whole wheat flour, medium salsa verde, a mix of pinto and black beans, and green cabbage. A 12” with tax comes in at under $15 and makes for a filling lunch or dinner.

Budgie’s makes for an essential recommendation for any visitor to the city and should make your to-do list if you’ve never paid them a visit.

Their friendly, no-nonsense staff and creative interior design, not to mention their cheap and tasty burritos, make this a Vancouver highlight.

Address: 44 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-5408

Instagram