Stone Korean BBQ to open near Lougheed Town Centre
Jan 10 2024, 6:30 pm
We couldn’t be more grilled about this new Korean BBQ joint making its way to Metro Vancouver.
Stone Korean BBQ is set to open in Lougheed at 310-3778 Grand Promenade, just above the planned Chipotle.
- You might also like:
- One of Vancouver's best ramen joints is opening a new location next week
- You can get a free meal from this Vancouver bakery by watching a Netflix series
- New concept slated to open in former Jules Bistro location
According to Stone’s Instagram, the restaurant is set to open in Summer 2024.
View this post on Instagram
This Korean BBQ restaurant will join the likes of Secret Garden, a new Korean fusion restaurant set to open in the area also in 2024.
Be sure to check back here for an official release date when it’s announced.
Stone Korean BBQ
Address: 310-3778 Grand Promenade, Burnaby
Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.