Stone Korean BBQ to open near Lougheed Town Centre

Jan 10 2024, 6:30 pm
Stone Korean BBQ to open near Lougheed Town Centre

We couldn’t be more grilled about this new Korean BBQ joint making its way to Metro Vancouver.

Stone Korean BBQ is set to open in Lougheed at 310-3778 Grand Promenade, just above the planned Chipotle.

According to Stone’s Instagram, the restaurant is set to open in Summer 2024.

 

This Korean BBQ restaurant will join the likes of Secret Garden, a new Korean fusion restaurant set to open in the area also in 2024.

Be sure to check back here for an official release date when it’s announced.

Stone Korean BBQ

Address: 310-3778 Grand Promenade, Burnaby

Instagram

