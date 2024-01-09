To Live For Bakery offering free meal if you watch a Netflix documentary

No, we aren’t lying. You can get a free meal from To Live For Bakery by watching a Netflix series. It’s as simple as that.

“Our mission is to help prove that the future of baking is plant-based,” shared To Live For Bakery. “That’s why we’re excited about the release of You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment, a Netflix docuseries that explores groundbreaking nutritional research.”

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment takes identical twins and has each adopt a different diet to see how food impacts the body.

So, how can you get your free meal? It’s almost as simple as it sounds. First, you need to watch You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment. Then, share a picture or video of you watching the show on your Instagram story (you don’t need to be in the story, but the title of the show should be) and tag @tolivefor.bakery. Finally, take a screenshot of the story and bring it into the bakery to show staff for your free meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by To Live For Bakery (@tolivefor.bakery)

Your free meal includes your choice of To Live For’s regular toasted croissant breakfast sandwich, regular English muffin breakfast sandwich, sausage roll, tiramisu overnight oats, or any slice of pizza, alongside a drip coffee or tea.

The special promotion starts today, January 9, and runs until the end of the day on Thursday, January 11. Depending on how well this promotion does, the bakery says it may extend the promotion until next week.

“While we’re not officially associated with the documentary or Netflix, we’re passionate about its message and believe in its power to inspire and educate,” concluded To Live For Bakery.

To Live For Bakery

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.