Ramen Danbo Kerrisdale set to open in Vancouver next week

Ramen fans, listen up! One of the city’s best spots has announced that its new location is finally opening its doors soon.

Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its third location in the city.

In the announcement, Ramen Danbo revealed that this new spot would be opening up next week in Kerrisdale at 2277 W 41st Avenue, the former address of Sofra Mediterranean Kitchen.

Ramen Danbo currently operates two locations in the province – one in Kitsilano at 1833 West 4th Avenue and another in downtown Vancouver at 1333 Robson Street – as well as outposts in Seattle and New York.

The restaurant, known for its Fukuoka-style Tonkatsu ramen, is also setting up shop in North Vancouver.

Danbo is known for its top-notch eats and its lines, so a third location is a welcome addition to the city.

You can find Ramen Danbo Kerrisdale open on January 18 at 11 am.

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright.

