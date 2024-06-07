Three potential concepts for improving Steveston Village’s key retail streets for pedestrians, cyclists, and as public spaces are now being floated by the City of Richmond.

The municipal government is seeking public input on a possible long-term vision for transforming the east-west road segments of Chatham Street, Moncton Street, and Bayview Street between 3rd Avenue and No. 1 Road.

Technically, four options are presented, with option 1 being maintaining the status quo, and the remaining three options each introducing various degrees of changes.

Option 2 would introduce the greatest pedestrian-friendly changes to Bayview Street, which is the street closest to the riverfront and lined by the area’s greatest concentration of prominent attractions and businesses. This includes a complete redesign of Bayview Street with a levelled surface of pavers, widened sidewalks, and the removal of all existing curbside street parking.

Minimal changes would be introduced to Moncton Street for Option 2, with widened pedestrian sidewalks by narrowing vehicle lane widths. Curbside vehicle parking would be fully retained.

For Chatham Street, under Option 2, the only major change would be the introduction of angled curbside street parking on the south side of the street to create more parking capacity that offsets the full removal of parking along Bayview Street.

In contrast, Option 3 adds more curbside vehicle parking on Bayview Street by creating angled parking along the north side of the street, and widens Moncton Street’s pedestrian sidewalks by narrowing vehicle travel lane widths without impacting curbside vehicle parking. As well, Chatham Street would see its vehicle travel lanes narrowed for wider pedestrian sidewalks and a new protected bike lane along the south side of the street, plus some angled curbside vehicle parking for an overall increase in parking on this street.

As for Option 4, a protected bike lane would be added to the south side of Bayview Street, while Moncton Street would be converted into a one-way, westbound-only street with angled curbside vehicle parking on the north side of the street mostly offsetting the removal of curbside vehicle parking on the south side of the street. In the process, Moncton Street would see widened pedestrian sidewalks on both sides of the street.

Along Chatham Street under Option 4, angled curbside vehicle parking would be added to the south side of the street, effectively increasing parking capacity by nearly 50% on this street. The pedestrian sidewalk on the north side of the street would be widened.

Chatham Street options

Moncton Street options

Bayview Street options

Currently, all three streets combined have a total curbside vehicle parking capacity of 155 spaces (Option 1/status quo). Option 2 would add 18 spaces for a total of 173, Option 3 would add six spaces for a total of 161, and Option 4 would add 27 spaces for a total of 182.

All three options that introduce varying street changes would include new street furniture and design considerations that take into account adjacent businesses and heritage character.

An online survey on these potential design concepts is open through June 30, 2024. Input from this public consultation will be used to create the finalized concepts for Richmond City Council’s review and approval in September 2024.

TransLink is also in the process of contemplating a slight relocation and upgrades to its Steveston Village on-street bus exchange concentrated along Chatham Street to help address operational issues and expand bus layover spaces. This follows City Council’s previous rejection of TransLink’s request to use some City-owned land at Steveston Community Park’s parking lot for a new purpose-built off-street bus loop and bus layover facility. The municipal government is now using this same footprint to build a new replacement and expanded Steveston Community Centre.

Installed in 2011, Steveston Village is home to the very first pedestrian scramble crossing in British Columbia, located at the intersection of Moncton Street and No. 1 Road.