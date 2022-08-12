This is the design of the $95M Steveston Community Centre in Richmond

June 2022 artistic rendering of the new Steveston Community Centre. (HDR Architecture/City of Richmond)

The planning process to provide a new replacement community and recreation hub for Steveston is well underway.

The City of Richmond recently shared the preliminary conceptual design for the new Steveston Community Centre, which will be built on the surface parking lot next to the existing facility within Steveston Community Park.

This will be a 60,000 sq ft, three-level facility, complete with two gymnasiums, a fitness gym, public library and study areas, and multi-purpose rooms.

An underground level will provide about 60 vehicle parking stalls, replacing the existing surface parking capacity.

Designed by HDR Architecture, the design of the complex takes cues from the platform and docks of the waterfront and the area’s industrial buildings, and inspiration from the adjacent Steveston Interurban Tram Building and the traditional Japanese curved roof form of the Martial Arts Centre.

The facility will be built to a LEED Gold green building standard. Over 160 new trees will be planted on the site or at another location to replace 55 trees that need to be removed.

The municipal government has provided the project with a budget of up to $95 million, including $90 million for the estimated cost and $5 million for contingency.

Site preparation work in advance of major construction activities could begin in 2022, with the facility targeted for a 2026 opening. The project still needs to complete its detailed design phase, advancing beyond the current preliminary conceptual design.

In 2019, Richmond City Council rejected TransLink’s proposal to use a portion of the city-owned surface parking lot for a much-needed bus exchange and layover facility — potentially integrated with the new community centre. This new bus facility would have replaced the existing on-street bus exchange in the area.