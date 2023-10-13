TransLink proposes relocated bus exchange for Steveston in Richmond

The existing location and bus stops for TransLink's bus exchange at Steveston Village in Richmond. (Google Maps)

TransLink is proposing to relocate its on-street bus exchange area serving Steveston Village in Richmond.

According to a new City of Richmond staff report, this will be a replacement of the existing on-street bus exchange found on Chatham Street in the vicinity of 2nd Avenue/3rd Avenue.

The proposed new location for bus layovers is about two blocks to the west, remaining on Chatham Street — on the south curbside lane of the street between 4th Avenue and 6th Avenue. However, the bus stops for the exchange will remain on 2nd Avenue for passenger boarding and disembarking.

“TransLink, in consultation with staff, have investigated relocating the on-street transit exchange further west on Chatham Street to address community concerns and improve the current conditions,” reads the City staff report.

“Operational issues with the existing on-street transit exchange continue to persist with the primary complaints arising near Second Avenue where buses park for scheduling purposes and operator breaks.”

The proposed new configuration will remove 27 vehicle parking stalls on the south curbside lane of Chatham Street between 4th Avenue and 6th Avenue, but it will free up 17 new parking spaces at the layover area’s existing location. According to City staff, this provides added frontage length for future bus route expansion and significantly reduces bus traffic circling the area.

The new replacement layover area will include a new purpose-built amenity building for bus drivers, including their own dedicated washroom facilities.

Existing location:

Proposed relocation:

TransLink will conduct a public consultation on this concept in Fall 2023, and the feedback will be presented to Richmond City Council sometime in early 2024.

The public transit authority is considering this new replacement and relocated layover area as City Council previously rejected TransLink’s proposal in 2019 to build a new off-street bus exchange, such as the design of the bus loop serving Richmond-Brighouse Station.

The rejected off-street bus exchange concept called for utilizing the surface parking lot immediately adjacent to the existing Steveston Community Centre at Steveston Community Park, incorporating both new and expanded layover areas and bus stops. TransLink proposed to integrate the new bus exchange with the City’s plans to build a new replacement community centre on the same parking lot footprint.

However, both City staff and City Council rejected TransLink’s long-term permanent solution proposal for reasons that include the potential impact to the design of the new community centre project, and safety concerns relating to buses rerouted through minor neighbourhood streets.

At the time, City Council suggested TransLink should purchase its own land to achieve its purpose-built, off-street bus exchange serving Steveston. But more than four years after the rejection, TransLink has deemed City Council’s recommendations to be highly challenging.

“TransLink has explored properties in Steveston Village to locate an off-street transit exchange. Sites with the scale to satisfy the footprint required for transit operations are scarce in Steveston Village and TransLink has not been able to secure an off-street location for transit purposes,” reads City staff report.

The current proposal for relocating the bus exchange layover area to the west is deemed to be a “short-to-medium term, on-street solution.”

The Steveston bus exchange is currently served by five bus routes.

In late 2022, the municipal government began construction on its $95 million project to build the new replacement and expanded community centre on the parking lot of Steveston Community Park. It is expected to reach completion and open in 2026.