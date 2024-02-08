NewsTransportationUrbanized

Widened sidewalks for pedestrians proposed for Davie Village transformation

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Feb 8 2024, 9:52 pm
Widened sidewalks for pedestrians proposed for Davie Village transformation
Proposed condition of Davie Street in the Davie Village at a mid-block location near The Junction and Shoppers Drug Mart. (City of Vancouver)

Staff with the City of Vancouver are looking for public input on their proposal to provide Davie Village with a very significant pedestrian-oriented public space transformation.

The public realm upgrade project would span the three city blocks of Davie Street between Burrard Street and Jervis Street.

Currently, this stretch of Davie Street within Davie Village is generally a four-lane road for vehicles, with two travel lanes and two curbside lanes used for pay parking, business loading, TransLink bus stops, and restaurant patios.

The proposal now being floated is to permanently turn the two curbside lanes into a level extension of the sidewalk to provide more space for pedestrians, restaurant patios, street furniture such as public seating, and street trees. This also creates more dedicated space for queuing outside Celebrities Nightclub and Numbers Cabaret.

Existing condition:

davie street existing 2

Existing condition of Davie Street in Davie Village. (Google Maps)

Proposed condition:

davie village pedestrian transformation

Proposed reconfiguration of Davie Street within Davie Village. (City of Vancouver)

davie village pedestrian transformation

Proposed reconfiguration of Davie Street within Davie Village. (City of Vancouver)

davie village pedestrian transformation

Proposed reconfiguration of Davie Street within Davie Village. (City of Vancouver)

All curbside pay parking would be eliminated within Davie Village, but there would still be a handful of small curbside parking bays for pick-up and drop-off areas and some accessible parking. Davie Street’s roadway for vehicles would be permanently reduced to two travel lanes.

Furthermore, two mid-block pedestrian crossings are proposed for each of the two city blocks between Burrard Street and Bute Street.

Additionally, major changes are also proposed for TransLink’s bus stops within Davie Village, including the relocation of the Bute Street bus stops to the opposite corners of the intersection to provide more waiting space for pedestrians.

davie village pedestrian transformation

Proposed changes to Davie Street in Davie Village between Burrard and Thurlow streets. Click on the image for an enlarged version. (City of Vancouver)

davie village pedestrian transformation

Proposed changes to Davie Street in Davie Village between Thurlow and Bute streets. Click on the image for an enlarged version. (City of Vancouver)

davie village pedestrian transformation

Proposed changes to Davie Street in Davie Village between Bute and Thurlow streets. Click on the image for an enlarged version. (City of Vancouver)

davie village pedestrian transformation

Proposed TransLink bus stop changes on Davie Street within Davie Village. (City of Vancouver)

As well, the Davie Street bus stops at the intersections with Jervis Street and Thurlow Street would be eliminated. According to City staff, this continues TransLink’s bus stop balancing practice of removing closely spaced bus stops, which could improve travel times.

Currently, Davie Village’s bus stops are served by the No. 6 trolley bus, which runs between SkyTrain Stadium-Chinatown Station and the foot of Denman Street in English Bay.

According to City staff, 91% of the visitors to Davie Village access the district by walking, cycling, or public transit.

An online survey for the Davie Village project is open until February 29, 2024.

This would be the biggest public space project for Davie Village since 2016 when Jim Deva Plaza opened from the permanent closure of Bute Street between Davie Street and the laneway just to the south. This was Vancouver’s first “pavement to plaza” project.

Existing condition:

davie village existing

Existing condition of Davie Street in the Davie Village at a mid-block location near The Junction and Shoppers Drug Mart. (Google Maps)

Future condition:

davie village pedestrian transformation

Proposed condition of Davie Street in the Davie Village at a mid-block location near The Junction and Shoppers Drug Mart. (Google Maps)

The proposed Davie Village transformation is one of the public space improvements prescribed for the West End’s retail streets under the City’s West End Plan. If the project is approved and funding is made available, construction on the Davie Village project could take place between 2025 and 2027 or beyond.

The other two retail streets eyed for pedestrian-oriented upgrades are Robson Street and Denman Street.

The City is currently conducting a procurement bidding process seeking a construction contractor to permanently transform the intersection of Robson Street and Bute Street into the new Bute-Robson Plaza, which includes a dedicated bike lane, a major pedestrian crossing at the intersection, street furniture such as public seating, and extensive plaza areas. Bute Street would be permanently closed to vehicles between Haro Street and the laneway north of Robson Street.

Construction on Bute-Robson Plaza is expected to begin later in 2024, which will form a segment of the eventual Bute Street Greenway between Harbour Green Park in Coal Harbour and Sunset Beach Park in English Bay.

jim deva plaza davie village 2016

2016 opening of the permanent design of Jim Deva Plaza in Davie Village. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

jim deva plaza davie village 2016

2016 opening of the permanent design of Jim Deva Plaza in Davie Village. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

jim deva plaza davie village 2016

2016 opening of the permanent design of Jim Deva Plaza in Davie Village. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

jim deva plaza davie village 2016

2016 opening of the permanent design of Jim Deva Plaza in Davie Village. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop