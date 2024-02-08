Widened sidewalks for pedestrians proposed for Davie Village transformation

Proposed condition of Davie Street in the Davie Village at a mid-block location near The Junction and Shoppers Drug Mart. (City of Vancouver)

Staff with the City of Vancouver are looking for public input on their proposal to provide Davie Village with a very significant pedestrian-oriented public space transformation.

The public realm upgrade project would span the three city blocks of Davie Street between Burrard Street and Jervis Street.

Currently, this stretch of Davie Street within Davie Village is generally a four-lane road for vehicles, with two travel lanes and two curbside lanes used for pay parking, business loading, TransLink bus stops, and restaurant patios.

The proposal now being floated is to permanently turn the two curbside lanes into a level extension of the sidewalk to provide more space for pedestrians, restaurant patios, street furniture such as public seating, and street trees. This also creates more dedicated space for queuing outside Celebrities Nightclub and Numbers Cabaret.

Existing condition:

Proposed condition:

All curbside pay parking would be eliminated within Davie Village, but there would still be a handful of small curbside parking bays for pick-up and drop-off areas and some accessible parking. Davie Street’s roadway for vehicles would be permanently reduced to two travel lanes.

Furthermore, two mid-block pedestrian crossings are proposed for each of the two city blocks between Burrard Street and Bute Street.

Additionally, major changes are also proposed for TransLink’s bus stops within Davie Village, including the relocation of the Bute Street bus stops to the opposite corners of the intersection to provide more waiting space for pedestrians.

As well, the Davie Street bus stops at the intersections with Jervis Street and Thurlow Street would be eliminated. According to City staff, this continues TransLink’s bus stop balancing practice of removing closely spaced bus stops, which could improve travel times.

Currently, Davie Village’s bus stops are served by the No. 6 trolley bus, which runs between SkyTrain Stadium-Chinatown Station and the foot of Denman Street in English Bay.

According to City staff, 91% of the visitors to Davie Village access the district by walking, cycling, or public transit.

An online survey for the Davie Village project is open until February 29, 2024.

This would be the biggest public space project for Davie Village since 2016 when Jim Deva Plaza opened from the permanent closure of Bute Street between Davie Street and the laneway just to the south. This was Vancouver’s first “pavement to plaza” project.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The proposed Davie Village transformation is one of the public space improvements prescribed for the West End’s retail streets under the City’s West End Plan. If the project is approved and funding is made available, construction on the Davie Village project could take place between 2025 and 2027 or beyond.

The other two retail streets eyed for pedestrian-oriented upgrades are Robson Street and Denman Street.

The City is currently conducting a procurement bidding process seeking a construction contractor to permanently transform the intersection of Robson Street and Bute Street into the new Bute-Robson Plaza, which includes a dedicated bike lane, a major pedestrian crossing at the intersection, street furniture such as public seating, and extensive plaza areas. Bute Street would be permanently closed to vehicles between Haro Street and the laneway north of Robson Street.

Construction on Bute-Robson Plaza is expected to begin later in 2024, which will form a segment of the eventual Bute Street Greenway between Harbour Green Park in Coal Harbour and Sunset Beach Park in English Bay.