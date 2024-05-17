Steel and Oak cancels free beer for tattoo event

Steel and Oak was gearing up to celebrate its 10-year anniversary by offering customers the chance to get a branded tattoo in exchange for a year of free beer. Unfortunately, the event has now been cancelled.

“We just heard from the Liquor Cannabis Regulation Brand and it turns out that giving beer away for a tattoo is something that we’re not allowed to do,” shared Steel and Oak online.

“We want tattoos, but we cannot do it for beer (and sadly not a gift card, either, as many are suggesting).”

The promotion would have had 12 lucky people sign up for time slots and get a flash tattoo of their choice ranging in cost from $100 to $150. In exchange, the brewery would give them a year’s worth of free beer.

Steel and Oak said, “Beer for one year constitutes 156 glasses of beer total (average three/week) to be enjoyed at any time for retail value of approximately $1,200.”

However, the brewery concluded by saying, “While we are not legally able to move forward with the contest as is, we are going to rethink how we can encourage you to make a forever decision on your body without using the power of beer.”

