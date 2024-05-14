Steel and Oak offering a year of free beer in exchange for branded tattoo

Looking for your next tattoo idea? Want to get around $1,200 worth of beer out of it? Well, look no further than Steel and Oak Brewing Co.’s latest anniversary promotion.

On Sunday, May 26, you can head down to the Steel and Oak tasting room to get a Steel and Oak branded tattoo courtesy of local artist Holly Nickerson.

As a reward for this permanent expression of love for the brewery, Steel and Oak will give you a year’s worth of beer. This is all to celebrate the Metro Vancouver brewery’s 10th anniversary.

Here’s how it works.

On Friday, May 17 at noon, Steel and Oak will share all the available flash designs alongside a link to a registration site with 12 tattoo time slots between noon and 8 pm. The first 12 people to register with a $50 deposit will get tattooed with other designs of their choice on May 26 and receive their free year of beer.

Designs can only be tattooed on arms and legs (sorry, no butt tattoos) and will range from $100 to $150. Steel and Oak shared that designs are repeatable and done in black and white.

What’s even greater is that the year’s worth of free beer has no time limit. Steel and Oak shares that “beer for one year constitutes 156 glasses of beer total (average 3/week) to be enjoyed at any time for retail value of approximately $1,200. There is no deadline to use all 156 glasses and you may use them to buy beers for others!”

You can check out Steel and Oak’s Instagram for more details.

Would you get a Steel and Oak branded tattoo for a year of free beer? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster

